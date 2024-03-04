Beyoncé is targeting No.1 in the singles chart again this week with Texas Hold ‘Em, which has accumulated 23,642 sales so far this week.

Teddy Swims continues to follow behind in second place with Lose Control, which has 16,281 sales so far, whilst Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things (16,253 sales) sits at No.3. Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (11,305 sales) and Djo’s End Of Beginning (11,217 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s self-titled album ...