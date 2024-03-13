Beyoncé reigns supreme in the single chart this week with Texas Hold ‘Em, which has accumulated 32,878 sales so far, ahead of Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things (29,546 sales).

Teddy Swims follows behind at No.3 with Lose Control (27,637 sales), whilst Ariana Grande’s We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) (26,499 sales) and Djo’s End Of Beginning (25,231 sales) round off the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Grande continues to lead the way with Eternal Sunshine, which has ...