Beyoncé is racing ahead in the albums chart this week with her new record, Cowboy Carter, which sits at No.1 in the midweeks with 28,396 sales so far, more than the rest of the Top 5 albums combined. Boosted significantly by its streaming sales, which account for 17,022 units, Cowboy Carter has 7,791 sales from its physical release and 3,583 from downloads.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo is in second place with Guts, which has 5,539 sales so far, whilst The Weeknd’s The ...