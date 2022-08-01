The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Beyoncé's Renaissance has shot straight to the top of the albums chart, and is currently outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined.

The pop megastar's seventh studio album enters the charts with 13,237 sales, powered mostly by streaming (8,133 sales), with 2,276 physical sales and 2,828 downloads so far. Its nearest competition – Harry Styles' Harry's House – trails behind on 3,655 sales, while Maggie Rogers' second studio album ...