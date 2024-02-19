Your site will load in 16 seconds
Beyonce and Dua Lipa compete for No.1 in the singles chart

Miranda Bardsley

by Miranda Bardsley
Monday, Feb 19th 2024 at 5:45PM

Beyoncé and Dua Lipa are going head-to-head in the singles chart this week. Whilst Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em leads the way with 20,520 sales, Dua Lipa’s Training Season is following close behind with 19,061 sales. 

Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things sits at No.3, whilst Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (14,733 sales) and Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (12,276 sales) complete the Top 5. 

Meanwhile, Idles are leading the way in the albums charts this week with Tangk, which has accumulated 15,963 sales. Boosted ...

