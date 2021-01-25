The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Bicep are in a close race with Bring Me The Horizon at the top of the albums chart.
Bicep’s second record Isles (8,546 sales) begins the frame in top spot, ahead of Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human – Survival Horror (8,443 sales), which is boosted by a physical release. A huge majority of 8,131 of BMTH’s sales are from physical, while Bicep have sold 5,512 physical units and have ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now