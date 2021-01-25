The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Bicep are in a close race with Bring Me The Horizon at the top of the albums chart.

Bicep’s second record Isles (8,546 sales) begins the frame in top spot, ahead of Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human – Survival Horror (8,443 sales), which is boosted by a physical release. A huge majority of 8,131 of BMTH’s sales are from physical, while Bicep have sold 5,512 physical units and have ...