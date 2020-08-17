The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Biffy Clyro have already passed 20,000 sales for their new record, A Celebration Of Endings.

The recent Music Week cover stars have shifted 20,825 copies of the album, which occupies top spot ahead of Sea Girls’ Open Up Your Head (6,567 sales) and James Dean Bradfield’s Even In Exile (4,809 sales). The Levellers’ Peace (4,293 sales) and Taylor Swift’s Folklore (4,152 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the singles chart, ...