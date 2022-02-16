Biffy Clyro team with Amazon Music on Cultural Sons Of Scotland documentary

Biffy Clyro are set to release a new documentary, Cultural Sons Of Scotland, which explores the recording process the band used to create their ninth studio album, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After.

A joint venture between Amazon Music, Warner Records and Biffy Clyro, the film reflects on the importance of Scotland as a place to the band's creative process and the bond between its members.

The film will be available on Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Video from Friday, February 25.

Biffy Clyro’s frontman, Simon Neil, said of the film: “In the same part of the world as I wrote my very first song is where we’re making this record, and there’s something really pure about that.”

Drummer Ben Johnston added: “We don’t need all the bells and whistles for us to be fulfilled and happy, we just need the three of us to be making music together and have that vibe in a room – and that’s what keeps our hearts beating.”

Bass player James Johnston said: “Everyone should join a band… If you get a chance to go join a band with your brothers or your sisters, or people you consider to be a brother or a sister, that’s probably the best years you’ll ever have in your life.”

Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland screenings will take place on February 24 at Dalston’s Rio Cinema, Cameo in Edinburgh, DCA in Dundee, and Everyman in Glasgow.