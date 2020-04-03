Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Bill Withers dies aged 81

April 3rd 2020 at 4:14PM
Bill Withers dies aged 81

Bill Withers has died from heart complications, his family said in a statement. He was 81.

A three-time Grammy winner, he passed away on Monday (March 30) in Los Angeles.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the family statement read. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Withers’ 1970s songs including Lean On Me, Lovely Day and Ain’t No Sunshine became soulful staples.

Lean On Me charted at No.18 in 1972. Lovely Day made No.7 in 1978.

The US singer withdrew from the industry in the mid-’80s, though his music remained popular and Sony released multiple collections.

A host of top names have taken to social media to pay respect to Withers, you can read a round up below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020