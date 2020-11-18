The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the singles chart race is set to go down to the wire, with tracks by Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish performing strongly.

Grande’s Positions is last week’s topper and is currently in No.1 on 27,934 sales, with Eilish’s Therefore I Am close behind on 27,272. With streaming data for Tuesday still to be counted, both tracks have pulled away from Stop Crying Your Heart Out (23,916 sales) by the BBC ...