The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Billie Eilish is heading towards 30,000 sales for Happier Than Ever.

The star’s much-anticipated new record begins the week at No.1 thanks to 26,734 sales so far. With streaming data for Sunday still to be counted, it remains to be seen whether Eilish’s album can match Dave’s 2021 record week for We’re All Alone In This Together. Happier Than Ever has 20,095 physical sales, 2,019 from downloads and 4,620 from ...