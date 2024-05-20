Billie Eilish could be well on the way to her third No.1 album with Hit Me Hard And Soft, which has accumulated 41,717 sales so far this week – more than the Top 5 records combined. The album has 29,217 sales from its physical release, whilst streams account for 11,431 units and downloads account for 1,069.

Zayn sits at No.2 with Room Under The Stairs (12,685 sales), whilst Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (12,266 sales), Slash’s Orgy Of The ...