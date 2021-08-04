The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Billie Eilish is heading for top spot in the albums chart.

With streaming data for Tuesday still to be counted, Eilish’s Happier Than Ever has 32,275 sales so far, with 21,976 from physical, 8,057 from streams and 2,242 from downloads.

Last week’s chart-topper, Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together, has 10,674 sales this week, with 8,744 from streams. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (7,639 sales), Prince’s Welcome 2 America (5,480 sales) ...