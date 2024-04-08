Billie Eilish reveals sustainability strategy for new album including recycled and Eco-mix vinyl

Billie Eilish has revealed details of what is likely to be one of Q2’s biggest album releases.

Eilish will release her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, on May 17 via Darkroom/Interscope. Polydor.

Described as her “most daring body of work to date”, the announcement for the the album also suggests that the “diverse yet cohesive collection of songs” is ideally listened to in its entirety from beginning to end.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist has again collaborated with her brother Finneas, co-writer and producer on Hit Me Hard And Soft.

On her official website, Billie Eilish has also published a sustainability strategy for the release.

EIlish will be releasing a limit of eight variants of vinyl through her website as well as all major retailers, each on the same day, containing the same track-listing and all produced with the most sustainable practices available.

The standard black variant is made from 100% recycled black vinyl. The remaining seven coloured vinyl will be made from Eco-mix or BioVinyl.

Eco-mix is created using a 100% recycled compound made of leftovers from any colour. These pieces are recycled and re-used, and the process means that each disc will be unique.

Additionally, Eilish is using a recyclable compound for her single LP colours, collecting all first run scraps to re-use for additional runs later.

BioVinyl helps reduce carbon emissions by 90% compared to standard LPs by using non-fossil fuel materials (such as used cooking oil or industrial waste gases) while maintaining the same audio and optical quality as conventional vinyl.

All vinyl packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled paper/boards made 100% from post-consumer waste and recycled pre-consumer fibres. The ink used is raw plant-based and water-based dispersion varnish. In place of shrink-wrap, the sleeves are 100% recycled and reusable. For shipping, all finished goods are packaged and shipped to depots in up to 93% recycled and 100% recyclable shipping boxes.

“Recognising sustainable design as an imperfect journey of efforts, Billie is using a range of solutions as she works with her team towards constant improvement,” said the online statement.

All merchandise clothing uses residual dead stock from prior productions, organic or recycled polyester or cotton, non-toxic dye inputs and intentional design processes for reduced climate impact. Posters are made from 100% recycled paper.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is the follow-up to 2021’s UK No.1 album Happier Than Ever, which has sales to date of 333,168 (Official Charts Company). Eilish hit No.1 last year with What Was I Made For (738,380 sales) from the Barbie soundtrack.

PHOTO: William Drumm