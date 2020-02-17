The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Billie Eilish begins BRITs week at No.1 in the singles chart.

Eilish is in town for the BRITs this week and will perform No Time To Die live at tomorrow night’s show. The new James Bond theme is selling well, with 41,301 units shifted. The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (23,319 sales), Roddy Ricch’s The Box (17,476 sales), Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now (15,743 sales) and Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go (14,784 ...