Billie Eilish stars in first episode of Amazon Music's Songline series

Amazon Music has launched Songline, a new docu-performance series that provides audiences a look into an artist’s songwriting process and the stories behind the music. The series premiere features Billie Eilish and her brother and long-time collaborator Finneas, breaking down tracks from her critically-acclaimed, third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.

Focusing on the craft of songwriting, Songline will be inviting artists to reimagine their music in a stripped-down setting and each performance will be intercut with interviews, giving each songwriter the opportunity to outline their process.

For the debut episode, Eilish and Finneas rearrange four songs from Hit Me Hard And Soft, featuring strings and new choral arrangements. Through conversation intercut between performances, they describe their songwriting process, Eilish’s approach to singing and the creative decisions behind the reimagined versions of the songs.

“Songline offers an opportunity for artist songwriters and their collaborators to showcase their songwriting process, detail their artistic journey and reveal the stories behind songs typically hidden away in studios,” said Tom Winkler, head of publisher, songwriter, and society relations at Amazon Music. “By placing songwriters and their craft at the forefront of culture, fans can learn how their favourite songs and records were made, driving deeper connection with their favourite artists.”