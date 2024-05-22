Billie Eilish continues to race ahead in the albums chart with Hit Me Hard And Soft, which has accumulated 52,832 sales so far this week – outselling the rest of the Top 5 albums combined. With 31,748 sales from its physical release, the record has 19,800 sales derived from streaming and 1,284 from downloads.

Following behind with 16,491 sales is Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, whilst Zayn’s Room Under The Stairs sits at No.3 with 13,736 sales. ...