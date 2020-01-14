Billie Eilish to sing Bond theme for No Time To Die

Billie Eilish is to perform the new Bond theme.

The US singer has recorded the song for No Time To Die. The film is released in April.

The song will be released on Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Eon Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures International confirmed the release.

Eilish wrote the track with her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Finneas added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the movie’s producers, said: “We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga. “I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

Hans Zimmer has been confirmed as the composer for No Time To Die.

Ed Sheeran had been rumoured to be taking on the Bond theme duties this time.

Sam Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall from 2015’s Spectre peaked at No.1 – the first to reach the summit. It has sales of 765,592.