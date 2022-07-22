BIMM gains university status

The BIMM Institute has announced that BIMM has been granted full university status by the Department for Education.

The newly named BIMM University comprises a range of creative colleges that include music (BIMM Institute), performing arts (Institute for Contemporary Theatre, Performer College, Northern Ballet School) and film and TV (Screen and Film School).

Originally starting life in 1983 as Drumtech (now BIMM Institute London), BIMM Institute has since grown to become a group of colleges covering many areas of the creative industries, including arts, film and TV.

Adam Carswell, CEO and head of institution said: ““This is a tremendous accolade for our Institution. It is the culmination of a long journey to develop the educational character of our Institution, together with our academic processes and corporate governance. We are proud of this tremendous achievement, which enables us to continue to develop our unique brand of education for students seeking a career in the creative industries.”

Professor Louise Jackson, academic director and provost said: “It is such a joy to be able to announce to our students, alumni, and colleagues past and present that we have been approved to use university title and become BIMM University. To become a university is not a simple act; it is the most significant moment of recognition for an institution of higher education, and it builds upon decades of endeavour. The term university is internationally understood, defined by its community of knowledge creators and leaders who transform societies for the better through innovation and rigorous hard work."

She continued: "I am immensely proud of the unique contribution our communities make to both the higher education sector and the creative industries, and the way in which our graduates embrace their role in transforming the world around us through their creativity. More than ever the world needs specialist universities that do not just conserve the past but develop new artistic practices and outputs to help us engage in myriad ways with what it means to be human. I cannot describe how thrilled I am that BIMM University, now recognised as an equal to other distinguished seats of learning, will continue to lead the way across all our art forms.”

The journey of gaining university status began in 2019 when BIMM was granted Taught Degree-Awarding Powers (TDAP). Those powers allowed the college to take control of course designs, writing and amending own courses to follow the industry’s needs and trends.

This news follows last year's announcement of the BIMM Institute x Spotify Educational Partnership.