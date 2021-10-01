BIMM Institute partners with Spotify to accelerate diversity in music education

BIMM Institute has launched an educational partnership with Spotify, which aims to accelerate diversity in music education and the creative industries.

The BIMM Institute x Spotify Educational Partnership will offer a groupwide package across all eight colleges including fully funded degree scholarships, masterclass events, mentoring opportunities with Spotify executives and educational resources created by Spotify, shared directly with students as part of their studies.

Mel Thornton, group head of employability at BIMM Institute, said: “The creative industry teams at BIMM enjoy a long-standing relationship with Spotify which is why we’re so happy to announce an educational partnership that reflects our shared values.

“The scholarships on offer across the UK and Europe will support and encourage a diverse pipeline of artists, writers and business talent into the music industry, and we can’t wait to welcome the Spotify scholarship students into our creative community and see what they achieve.”

Bryan Johnson, head of artist & industry partnerships at Spotify, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with an educational institute as well respected and successful as BIMM. The exceptional work they do for the music industry is unparalleled, and we at Spotify hope that the BIMM x Spotify Educational Partnership can continue to upskill young people and open doors to a career in creative industries.

“We are especially proud to be a part of the Diversity and Inclusion Scholarships programme, ensuring that students in BIMM colleges across the UK, Ireland and Germany have access to this educational opportunity, and I am personally delighted to be hosting mentoring sessions for those involved. Our culture at Spotify is founded on diversity and belonging, and we hope that this partnership can continue to ensure that a broad spectrum of minds shape the future of our industry.”

The Diversity & Inclusion Scholarships will be available for the 2022/23 academic year, exclusively for applicants from underrepresented groups identified in the BIMM Institute.This includes Black, Asian and minority ethnic students, disabled students, care leavers and mature age students or those with a background of low participation in higher education, with a household income of below £25,000.