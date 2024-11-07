BIMM, The BMC and Wretch 32 launch scholarship to support next generation of Black executives

BIMM Music Institute, The Black Music Coalition and Wretch 32 have launched a scholarship to support the next generation of Black executives in the music industry.

The partnership will support one Black student for a three year Bachelor's Honours Degree in music business, event management, or music media, marketing and communications, by paying their tuition fees and providing them a pathway to career progression in the music business.

With increasing financial costs of higher education serving as a barrier to entry to the pursuit of a career in the industry for those from underrepresented communities, BIMM Music Institute and The BMC are focused on creating a solution for Black students who aspire to build a career within music. This scholarship continues that tradition of support, and past notable advocates include Fatboy Slim, Joan Armatrading, Idles, Moses Schneider and Fontaines DC.

Wretch 32 has also been named as the official Scholarship Ambassador, and will become a present figure across the three years of the course, sharing experiences and offering insight that he has applied in his day-to-day role as an established music executive.

Sheryl Nwosu, chair and co-founder of The BMC, said: “When we created The Black Music Coalition, it was with a view to establishing actions which would support the careers of not only Black executives and creatives who were currently working in the UK music industry, but also provide opportunities and support the ambitions of Black executives and creatives wanting to break into the industry. It is inkeeping with this aim that The Black Music Coalition, in conjunction with BIMM Music Institute, has established this dedicated music education scholarship to directly support Black students.”

“It is our profound privilege to establish a dedicated music education scholarship that directly supports Black students,” said Afryea Henry-Fontaine, BMC co-founder. “We believe that the increasing financial strain of further education shouldn’t be the reason our brightest talents miss out on a better future. BIMM Music Institute stands as a beacon of world-class educational excellence, and we are proud to have the unwavering support of Wretch 32 in our mission. Our aim is to empower young Black British creatives, affirming that a wealth of opportunities await them. This scholarship is a testament to our commitment to fostering talent and inclusivity within the music industry.”

BMC co-founder Komali Scott-Jones commented: “Together we are proud to announce Wretch 32 as the Scholarship Ambassador who supports our joint mission to empower young Black British creatives as well as simultaneously affirming the wealth of opportunities open to them. This scholarship is a testament to our commitment to fostering talent, equity, diversity and inclusivity within the UK music industry.”

“Wretch embodies the creativity, passion, ambition, and breadth of perspective that we encourage all creatives to adopt on their journeys,” added BMC co-founder Char Grant. “Over the course of their Bachelor's Degree, the chosen scholar will experience first-hand how they applies themself to the craft as both an artist and executive, further nourishing the development of the next generation music industry."

BIMM Music Institute’s pro vice-chancellor David Rowe commented: “BIMM Music Institute is committed to shaping an industry that fully reflects the vibrant diversity of our cultural and musical landscape. Partnering with Wretch 32 and The Black Music Coalition to launch this inspiring scholarship at BIMM Music Institute London allows us to create meaningful opportunities for Black students, who are historically underrepresented in higher education, by empowering them to excel in their education and throughout their careers.”

“Music has always served as a lifeline to me and opened up a world that I may not have come to know otherwise,” said Wretch 32. “Understanding that power, and finding ways to pass that to future generations is crucial to legacy building and purpose. It is needed from all of us to sustain the art – a part of building is making sure it’s left in safe hands.”

PHOTO: Misan Harriman