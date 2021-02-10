The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Black Country, New Road are targeting a Top 5 finish for their debut album.

Tipped as one of the best new bands in the UK by many media outlets, the group signed to Ninja Tune last year. Currently sitting at No.4, they have racked up 5,178 sales for their For The First Time album, with physical accounting for 4,149 units.

Ahead of them are three more new entries: Foo Fighters’ ...