Black Lives In Music drives change across music industry with Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct

Black Lives In Music is spearheading change across the music industry with its Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct, a landmark initiative pushing for equity.

The Anti-Racism Code is a comprehensive guide which has been developed for companies to hold themselves to account on their diversity and inclusion efforts, and features commitments around transparency, education on rights for employees, behaviour and reporting of discrimination, types of discrimination, training, support, collaboration and much more.

Announced in our exclusive interview with this year’s Music Week Women In Music Campaigner winner Charisse Oyediwura, BLIM’s internationally-acclaimed Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct is endorsed by the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA). Multiple industry organisations have also already committed to it, including Independent Society Of Musicians, Attitude Is Everything and Musician’s Union.

Unveiled at the WOMEX (Worldwide Music Expo) conference, the Anti-Racism Code represents an ecosystem where no individual, group, or organisation will experience or engage in discriminatory practices based on race, a Protected Characteristic under the Equality Act 2010.

As a strategic advisory partner for Womex 24, BLIM has been working with Manchester Music City and Piranha Arts to deliver a range of programmes and initiatives that champion anti-racist narratives within the music industry, from workforce representation practices to leadership and empowerment workshops for underrepresented professionals.

The launch of the Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct, along with the forthcoming introduction of EquiTrack – a digital tool allowing organisations to assess and track their progress towards achieving diversity and inclusion goals – is a part of Brighter Sound’s We, The Leaders: Future Forming Symposium at Womex 24.

"Black Lives in Music is thrilled to be attending WOMEX 24,” said Roger Wilson, co-founder and director of operations at Black Lives In Music. “This is a flagship event in the industry calendar, and this year we're both pleased and proud to be a national delivery partner. It's fitting that at the 30th anniversary of this magnificent event, BLIM will launch its Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct and introduce EquiTrack, an upcoming digital tool crucial in supporting organisations to drive change. EquiTrack highlights the innovative side of BLIM, utilising technology to support the sector. I'm convinced its launch later in the year will be a game changer for shifting the dial in the fight against racism while informing best practice on inclusive culture."

Alexander Walter, director of Womex, said: "Today marks a pivotal moment in the journey toward an equitable music industry. As a global platform for the exchange of ideas, music and cultural innovation, Womex is proud to serve as the launching pad for Black Lives In Music’s transformative Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct. This game-changing initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable music industry."

"Thank you to Black Lives In Music for their advisory support in the development of Womex 24 in Manchester; it's been a real privilege to have worked with such a passionate and forward-thinking team,” added Kate Lowes (director of Brighter Sound) on behalf of Manchester Music City. “We're delighted that they have chosen this event – and Manchester – as the platform to launch their Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct and pioneering EquiTrack tool. We are committed to continuing our learning journey beyond WOMEX, and as sector lead for Manchester Music City, we will ensure this important resource is integrated into city-wide practice."

Celia Makin-Bell, managing director of Attitude Is Everything, commented: "Black Lives In Music are key partners in our work to tackle inequity and discrimination across the music and live events industry. We welcome their Anti-Racism Code Of Conduct, which we see as a vital part of ensuring inclusion and safe working environments for black disabled people. We encourage the industry to engage with BLIM's new EquiTrack tool and believe it can be a key resource in tackling discrimination within the industry across all protected characteristics."

CIISA’s Jen Smith also said: "As well as endorsing Black Live's In Music Anti-Racism Code, CIISA will be using EquiTrack as we view it as an essential tool to embed more equitable working environments within the creative industries. EquiTrack is cutting edge, including the most relevant range of resources within it, including anti-racism training. This new tool will underpin and enable businesses to assess progress through tailored data and analysis and improve the impact and effectiveness of all our inclusion strategies and collective efforts."

“We all understand the powerful, positive role that music plays in our society and how live music, in particular, delivers wonderful, uniting communal experiences,” Jon Collins, chief executive of LIVE, stated. “However, too often the opportunity to build those experiences is reduced or removed by racism in our systems and processes. From informality in how we recruit and retain to racial inequalities in licensing there is still much to be done. Data is vital to informed decision-making, shaping new policies and measuring our progress. EquiTrack will provide the platform to allow us all to assess the steps required to take and measure our progress. LIVE is strengthened by its work with Black Lives In Music and we are committed to being a truly anti-racist organisation across all our work. Together we can continue to make progress and deliver positive change.”

Cassie Raine, Co-CEO and executive director of Parents And Carers In The Performings Arts, added: "Without a structured framework anti-racist initiatives risk being ad-hoc, failing to address the systemic inequalities that we must dismantle in order to embed change. Parents And Carers In The Performing Arts wants to be an effective anti-racist organisation and also make an impact on the partners and industries we work with. EquiTrack will be an invaluable tool to help us progress and hold ourselves to account."

“Music is a force that unites people around the world and we are all poorer if we fail to recognise and address the obstacles that prevent that force from thriving,” commented Sarah Woods, chief executive of Help Musicians and Music Minds Matter. “Evidence shows that Black musicians and musicians from the Global Majority face increased challenges in their careers and it is the duty of all of us to ensure racism has no place within music. Data from EquiTrack will support us as individuals, organisations and ultimately as an industry to identify where we can do more and do better. By committing Help Musicians to being a truly anti-racist organisation, we understand we’re on a journey of continual learning and we’re grateful to Black Lives in Music for leading positive change in this area.”