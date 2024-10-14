Black music export office BLACMEX launches to support UK talent globally

The UK now has its first Black music export office.

Announced in Black History Month, BLACMEX has formally introduced itself to the UK music market and has been welcomed by key organisations and the government.

BLACMEX represents the Black music genres across the four devolved nations, enhancing opportunities for live music performers, advocating genre diversity and working with organisations globally.

Formed by long-term music industry professionals, Kwame Safo and Audrey Gray, BLACMEX will work to reposition the UK Black music sector within the competitive global market. It aims to extend and highlight UK Black music genres worldwide.

“BLACMEX intends to level the playing field around international touring and showcase opportunities for UK Black music creators and organisations, already under threat from crippling touring costs,” said a statement. “Widening the market for the benefit of the UK’s Black music creators, affirms the UK music industry as a global leader in the creative economy.”

“BLACMEX is a long time coming for the UK’s Black music industry,” said Kwame Safo. “It's incredibly valuable both on a cultural and economical level and will add renewed confidence in a sector which has been the foundation for much of the popular music genres from the United Kingdom.”

Audrey Gray added: “BLACMEX presents a great opportunity to review issues previously flagged by music creators, that can literally disable the careers of music creators, due to a lack of practical and cultural consideration around Black music genres. We hope to empower organisations in their pursuit to open accessible and new export opportunities, while building music ecosystems that resource music creators in a greater way.”

The launch of BLACMEX has been well received by key parts of the sector.

"I'm very excited to see the formation of BLACMEX to aid organisations and individuals who work in Black music,” said Ammo Talwar MBE, chair, UK music Diversity Taskforce. “The UK has always been a global home for a huge range of diverse new music, often inventing new genres and exporting those to countries across the world.

"BLACMEX will collaboratively build a framework for the internationalisation of Black music creators in the UK and those wanting to work with them from abroad. This will help grow our UK music industry which already contributes almost £7 billion a year to the economy and further strengthen our £4 billion export market."

“From Shirley Bassey and Beverley Knight to Stormzy and Michael Kiwanuka, Black artists have long been at the forefront of the British music industry, creating hits enjoyed by millions,” said Sir Chris Bryant, Creative Industries Minister, Department for Culture, Media and Sport. “Our sensational Black artists and genres deserve their place on the international stage and I look forward to seeing how BLACMEX can help more talented musicians reach new audiences around the world and showcase the diversity that exists in Britain."

"Black Music has been a global commodity for as long as we’ve known,” said Michelle Escoffery, president PRS For Music Member's Council. “Representation of Black Music has been lacking for equally as long. Blacmex serves as a catalyst to represent, engage, inform and develop strong, thriving global communities in the business space. This is needed and essential. An exciting time in Music export history. A value add."

“It’s exciting to see more opportunities for export support and showcasing in the UK,” said Paul Bonham, professional development director, MMF. “BLACMEX’s specific focus offers a great opportunity to build on the recent market growth in the wide range of Black music genres. Export is increasingly competitive, but global opportunities have never been more varied or within reach for talent. Managers need support in navigating these as they build global entrepreneurial businesses for their clients and importantly reach new audiences.”

"BLACMEX marks a pivotal moment for the UK Black music industry— an organisation that not only elevates our talent but affirms our global significance,” said Charisse Oyediwura, chief executive, Black Lives in Music. “This is about ensuring that the voices, rhythms, and stories of Black music creators are seen, heard, and valued on a global stage. They are not just exporting music; They are exporting culture, heritage, and excellence."

“I feel inspired by the formation and launch of BLACMEX,” said Yaw Owusu, creative consultant, Nothin But The Music. “This organisation will provide a much needed service, in an authentic and impactful way, that will contribute to the careers and opportunities for Black British music, music creators and industry professionals, and through that the UK music industry as a whole. BLACMEX can be a progressive force that dovetails with many other initiatives and interventions that have made measurable change by focusing on actualising true equality and equity for Black British music creators and industry professionals.”

“This is really exciting for British Black Music,” said Tom Gray, chair, Ivors Academy. “That community requires a lever to address a different set of needs – and markets – to expand their worldwide interests. I couldn’t be more pleased by this development.”

“BLACMEX is a fantastic new development, long needed to help champion Black musical talent,” said Roger Wilson, director of operations, Black Lives in Music.“It will provide a crucial platform and, most importantly, much-needed visibility for Black music creators on the international stage. Black Lives in Music is both pleased and proud to stand alongside Blacmex in the very important work they are doing to level the playing field in music for Black artists.”

Organisations are invited to engage on the BLACMEX industry mapping initiative by completing a short form here.

BLACMEX are also asking music creators to register their interest in talent export opportunities to complete this form.

More information is available at: https://blacmex.uk