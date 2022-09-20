Your site will load in 16 seconds
Blackpink on course for first UK No.1 with Born Pink

by Lucy Thraves
Tuesday, Sep 20th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and there's an all-new Top 5 in the albums chart. 

In pole position is K-pop superstars Blackpink's Born Pink, on sales of 15,575 sales (13,080 from physical), putting the South Korean group on course for their first UK No.1 with their second album. Rina Sawayama's Hold The Girl is at No.2, on sales of 10,278, also helped by a strong physical showing (9,093). Just behind her at No.3 is ...

