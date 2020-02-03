The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Blossoms have taken an early lead in the albums chart.
The Stockport band’s third album, Foolish Loving Spaces, has 18,945 sales for the week so far, and is ahead of Louis Tomlinson’s Walls (11,212), which sits in second spot. Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (6,981 sales), Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By (6,292 sales) and J Hus’ Big Conspiracy (4,650 sales) complete the Top 5.
The Weeknd ...
