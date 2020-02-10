EMI MD Clive Cawley has told Music Week how a streaming hit helped to reinvigorate Blossoms

The band secured the biggest week one sale of their career with third album Foolish Loving Spaces, which opened at No.1 on Friday with 22,489 sales (Official Charts Company).

At 10.9%, the album’s proportion of streaming sales so far is not high compared to pop and rap artists. But Blossoms made serious DSP inroads last summer with Your Girlfriend, which entered the Top 100 ...