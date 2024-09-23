Blossoms could be on the way to No.1 with their new album Gary, which has accumulated 11,716 sales this week. Although Sunday's streaming is yet to be counted, the record has 10,445 sales from its physical release, whilst streams account for 719 units and downloads account for 552.

In second place, Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess has 9,092 sales, whilst Tom Walker sits in third place with I Am (7,233 sales). Katy Perry follows behind ...