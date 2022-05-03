The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Blossoms' Ribbon Around The Bomb takes an early lead in the albums race.

Blossoms' fourth studio album has clocked up 9,713 sales so far in its first week in the chart – a significant 8,854 of those coming from physical. In yet another turbulent week at the top of the albums chart and an all-new Top 3, Rammstein's Zeit is at No.2 with 7,776 sales, while Thunder's Dopamine is in at No.3 (7,378 ...