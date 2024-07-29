Your site will load in 16 seconds
Blur and Ghost could be going head-to-head for No.1 album

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jul 29th 2024 at 5:45PM

Blur could be on the way to No.1 this week in the albums chart with their double-live album, Live At Wembley Stadium, which has accumulated 6,240 sales so far. The record is boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 5,975 units, whilst streams account for 139 and downloads make up 126. 

Ghost sit in second place for Rite Here Rite Now (4,446 sales), the original soundtrack to their concert film of the same name, whilst Eminem’s The Death Of ...

