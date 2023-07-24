Your site will load in 16 seconds
Blur's first album in eight years could finish at No.1

by
Monday, Jul 24th 2023

Blur have entered the albums chart at No.1 with their new album, The Ballad Of Darren, which races ahead with 32,019 sales so far this week. The record, which marks Blur’s first album for eight years, has been boosted significantly by physical sales, which account for 29,364 units, whilst downloads account for 1,504 units and streams for 1,151.

Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher (4,375 sales) is in second place, followed closely behind by As December Falls’ Join The Club (4,014 ...

