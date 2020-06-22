The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Bob Dylan is leading the way in the albums chart, posting 23,680 sales for Rough And Rowdy Ways.

The Top 3 has an Americana flavor, with Neil Young’s Homegrown (7,314 sales) and Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher (3,538 sales) behind Dylan. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica (2,699 sales) and Liam Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged (2,668 sales) complete the Top 5. Dame Vera Lynn’s 100 is new in at No.10 with 1,802 sales.

DaBaby’s Rockstar is ...