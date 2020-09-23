Bob Geldof, Shaun Ryder and Jack Savoretti among new FAC ambassadors

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) has announced a host of new artist ambassadors from a diverse range of backgrounds in a bid to help grow the organisation’s community and amplify its message of fair representation.

The 19 new ambassadors include Bob Geldof, Shaun Ryder, Jack Savoretti, Aluna, Ghostpoet, Kelli-Leigh, singer-songwriter Ayah Marar, house pioneer Graeme Park, Roni Size, London-based trio Dream Wife, electronic rock-sitarist, composer and performer Bishi, Glasgow-based DJ, producer, vocalist, club promoter & label boss Nightwave, singer/songwriter and producer Dave Okumu, Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Roger Sanchez and Faithless vocalist Maxi Jazz.

The list is completed by Game Of Thrones soundtrack composer Hannah Peel, Porridge Radio, The Lady Blacktronika and Mystery Jets singer Blaine Harrison.

Harrison will be a dual ambassador with Attitude Is Everything, representing the charity's Next Stage initiative, and joins previously announced dual ambassadors Rob Maddison and Ali Hirsz in campaigning for greater inclusivity across the industry.

FAC CEO David Martin said: “I'm proud to welcome these incredible artists into the FAC family as our newest ambassadors. They join those announced in May, as we continue to increase the diversity, representation, experience and knowledge within the FAC.

"It is these artists that create the records, pack the venues and sell out the festivals that make our whole industry a success story. We welcome them at a time when the music industry and in particular, music creators, are facing an existential challenge from the impact of the global pandemic. The UK industry is also facing further threat from the potential impact of Brexit. I'm therefore honoured that these artists are standing up and lending their voice to the FAC, as we work to represent the rights and interests of the artist community.”