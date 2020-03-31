Bob Harris and Ben Lovett join Americana Music Association UK board

Bob Harris and Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett have joined the board of the Americana Music Association UK.

The two long-term supporters of the genre join Billy Bragg, Grammy-nominated US folk singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier and record producer and multi-instrumentalist Ethan Johns as artist ambassadors for the ever-growing Association.

Harris and Lovett will support the Association and advocate for UK Americana both at home and internationally.

Harris brings 50 years’ worth of experience in national and international broadcasting.

Lovett, a recent Music Week cover star, has had global success with Mumford & Sons. He is also the co-founder of Communion, the independent record label, promotions and publishing company, which has supported the careers of artists including Michael Kiwanuka, George Ezra and Lucy Rose. Lovett is also the chief executive of Venue group, which he established in 2016, developing the venue Omeara and recently launching Lafayette in London’s King’s Cross.

Lovett said: “It’s a pleasure to be asked to join the Americana Music Association board as one of the Artist Ambassadors. I believe in Stevie and her board and all the good work they do to bridge community through the Americana Music Awards UK and throughout the year, with both artists and the wider industry. I feel honoured to now be able to contribute in a small way.

Harris added: “I am so happy and proud to be joining the Ambassadors board of AMA-UK and to be a representative for the warmth and creativity of the wonderful UK Americana music community”.

AMA-UK chief executive Stevie Smith said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bob Harris and Ben Lovett as Artist Ambassadors to the board of the Americana Association here in the UK. Their distinguished careers and overwhelming support for our work have helped the Association and the wider genre to go from strength to strength in the UK in the last few years.

“At these difficult times, we need strong individuals to be flying the flag for artists and the music sector and we are over the moon that they will officially be advocating for our community and working with us to promote, profile and empower the wealth of Americana talent across the UK.”

Founded in 2012, the Americana Music Association UK is a professional trade association representing and advocating for the voice of American Roots music in the UK. Its 900-strong membership comprises musicians, both from the UK and overseas, and professionals from all sectors of the music industry, including as agents, promoters, venues, festivals, labels, distributors, retailers, management, touring, journalists, broadcasters and publicists.