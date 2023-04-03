Boygenius are the early leaders in the albums chart.

The Record is Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus’ first album together as Boygenius and is on 13,603 sales for the week so far. Of that total, 11,938 sales derive from physical, 390 come from downloads and 1,275 derive from streams. Joining them in an all-new Top 4 are Melanie Martinez (Portals, 7,928 sales), DMAs (How Many Dreams, 7,795 sales) and De La Soul (3 Feet High And Rising, 4,704 ...