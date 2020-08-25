Brandon Flowers talks the blockbuster new Killers album and ponders life without touring

Brandon Flowers has told Music Week "people need music now more than ever" following the release of The Killers' new album Imploding The Mirage.

The EMI band, who star on the cover of this week's issue, are heading for a sixth No.1 with the record, according the Official Charts Company midweeks.

The LP was originally due to be dropped in late May but was delayed by three months due to the pandemic.

"In a lot of respects it's no different, we're trying to write songs that move us and that hopefully resonate with people, said Flowers, regarding the unique circumstances. “People need music now more than ever. Music has always been a place that I go to for comfort or escape, or to feel like I’m not alone, and I think those attributes of music are still alive and kicking and people need them now.”

The 2019 Glastonbury headliners had been due to play their first full UK stadium tour earlier this year, before the live music shutdown caused its postponement to 2021, and Flowers agreed the new record lent itself to large venues.

“We’ve always written a certain type of song that resonates with a lot of people,” said the frontman, speaking in this week's magazine. “We’ve never been shy about our admiration for the Rolling Stones, U2 and these bands that do that well and so I think it’s just part of our DNA. It’s definitely there and it’s something that you think about.”

The group's manager Robert Reynolds said his commercial expectations had been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

"Before Covid-19, I had very high expectations," he said. "Imploding The Mirage is packed with songs that fans are going to flip over.

"Now that we won't have touring to support the new songs, I'm not sure what to expect. Bands that aren't using the biggest pop writers to dominate top 40 radio rely on live performances to expose fans to their music. All of The Killers' hits - and even non-hits that became fan favorites, like All These Things I've Done - became such as a result of live performances. I can't wait for us to get back on the road to do this album justice."