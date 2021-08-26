Brighton Music Conference confirms more speakers

Brighton Music Conference (BMC) has confirmed more speakers for its ninth edition, including Amy Lamé, Charlie Tee, Danny Howard (pictured), Jess Bays, Krafty Kuts, Louisahhh, Mark Knight, Roger Sanchez, Tom Middleton, Professor Sam Warren, Sara Al Hamad, Michael Kill, Sacha Lord, Carly Wilford and many more.

The electronic music and networking event takes place at the British Airways i360 complex on Brighton’s beachfront from September 22-24.

This year's event will host four Theatres, the BMC networking hub, the Pro meeting Lounge, and a specialised exhibition/tech and services zone. There will also be exclusive networking parties being held 450 feet above the city in the i360 Pod observation tower.

With over 200 speakers and 60 panels and talks, BMC21 will focus on shaping the future of the industry and uniting everyone in the electronic music industry after a devastating 18 months due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Keynote Interviews include Carl Cox, Yousef, Roger Sanchez, and Matt Black (Coldcut), along with sessions on Dealing with Mental Health, Taking the Underground Back, How to Get Your Music Signed, Music Production & DJing, New Technology, Inclusivity, Overcoming Barriers to Entry in the Music Industry and the Beatport Annual Report.

Ashley Howard, PRS for Music’s dance relationship manager, said: “It’s great to be involved once again with Brighton Music Conference, which will provide the electronic music industry a much-needed opportunity to reconnect in person. Now more than ever, it’s vital that music creators are aware of the support available to them. We’ll be on hand at our panels at i360 and our networking event at Tempest Inn on Thursday 23 September, to offer advice and help creators on the way to carving out a successful career.”

Greg Marshall, general manager, Association For Electronic Music (AFEM), said: “BMC is a key date for the electronic music industry to network, share knowledge and inspire the next generation. The educational content is always fresh and the setting on Brighton beach front makes for a unique conference experience. I am particularly looking forward to getting involved in this year’s event.”

Michael Kill, Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO, said: “It’s a privilege to be invited to Brighton Music Conference to host the final panel of the conference, it seems surreal that so much time has passed since we were last together. It’s vitally important that conferences like BMC are here to bring together such an amazing community of creatives and entrepreneurs to share, communicate and learn in such an amazing setting. Looking forward to getting back to meeting people face to face.”

Tickets are available here.