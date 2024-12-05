BRIT Awards 2025 names Myles Smith as Rising Star winner

The BRIT Awards 2025 has unveiled Myles Smith as the winner of the BRITs Rising Star award supported by BBC Radio 1.

The news was revealed by Jack Saunders on his BBC Radio 1 New Music show. Smith is pictured with the Gabriel Moses-designed award.

It follows his victory as BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year, as well as a longlist appearance on Radio 1’s Sound Of 2025.

Myles Smith said: “Winning the BRIT award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment. Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible. I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come – thank you for being part of this journey.”

Smith signed to Sony Music UK’s RCA label in 2023, and recently inked a deal with Sony Music Publishing. He has secured a global hit with Stargazing, which peaked at No.4 in the UK (938,729 sales to date – Official Charts Company). It is closing in on 550 million streams on Spotify.

As well as a virtual concert on Fortnite Island, he has released his second EP, A Minute… A follow-up single, Nice To Meet You, peaked at No.12.

Elmiene and Good Neighbours were also shortlisted for the award.

2024 BRITS Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party charted at No.1 with debut album Prelude To Ecstasy. The prior year’s victors, FLO, recently made the Top 3 with debut album Access All Areas.

The BRITs Rising Star’s previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, Florence + The Machine and Griff. Artists nominated for the award previously include Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, Cat Burns, Michael Kiwanuka, Mabel, Years & Years.

Global track streams for all previous winners have surpassed 80 billion.

The BRITs Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers.

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, March 1, and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena.

Mastercard will be celebrating their headline sponsorship which is now in its 27th year. ITV remains as official broadcaster for the 32nd year, and The O2 arena will host The BRITs for its 14th year.

PHOTO: John Marshall/JMEnternational