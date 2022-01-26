BRIT Awards announces first ever NFT collection

In partnership with NFT platform Serenade, this year's BRIT Awards will include an NFT collection to celebrate the 2022 award winners.

The collection, which will be released after the awards ceremony, held on February 8 at The O2, will give fans the opportunity an official digital collectible.

The NFTs, costing fans £10 each, have been designed by digital artist MRE, who has worked with previous BRIT winners Dave and J Hus.

MRE said: “Working with The BRIT Awards to create something special to celebrate this year’s BRITs winners is a great opportunity to bring digital art and NFTs to a wider audience. This collaboration is helping develop new creative possibilities and to push the boundaries of what can be done to make music fans part of a wider experience.”

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unique digital asset with an individual identity that can be purchased for collection, trading or public display. NFTs cannot be faked or copied, giving each NFT intrinsic value for its owner.

All proceeds raised from the sale of the NFTs will be donated to The BRIT Trust, the charity arm of The BRITs which distributes money raised from The BRIT Awards to organisations and charities that promote education and well-being through music, including The BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy.

Luke Ferrar, innovation director of Polydor Records and co-chair of BRITs Digital Committee, said: “We wanted to find a new way for fans to commemorate their favourite artists winning a BRIT award. Creating a unique NFT felt like an interesting and different approach, and by pricing them at a reasonable cost, it allows more people to enter the emerging space of blockchain and digital art. MRE is an incredible digital artist and I hope these can be displayed and remembered for years to come and that it challenges conventional ways to own and share a moment with an Artist, at the same time raising money for charity.”

Max Shand, of NFT platform Serenade, said: “Serenade couldn't be more excited to extend The BRIT Awards' legacy of innovation and philanthropy into the NFT world with simplified eco-friendly digital collectibles, commemorating 2022's award winners with digital trophies designed by the wonderful MRE. It’s a pleasure to work with such a credible and forward looking institution as The BRITs, and we look forward to a long, strategic partnership.”