BRIT School partners with Royal Bank Of Canada to support new talent

BRIT School principal Stuart Worden has said that a new partnership with the Royal Bank Of Canada will "make a huge difference for the next generation".

Announced today (January 27), the new link up sees the Croydon music school join together with the Royal Bank Of Canada (RBC), which launched its Emerging Artists Project in Europe last year. Both organisations are focused on supporting and nurturing new musical talent.

The new partnership will support to numerous BRIT School projects and events, with emphasis on helping new talent navigate the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The RBC Emerging Artists Programme will be hosted via the online platform BRIT Now. An RBC Emerging Artists Prize will be offered to students leaving the school and venturing into the music business.

Prue Thompson, senior director head of marketing and client engagement at RBC, said: “RBC’s purpose is to help communities prosper, and a critical component of that is supporting the important role the arts play in enriching our lives. We are thrilled to be partnering with The BRIT School, as part of the RBC Emerging Artists Project in the UK. The devastating impact of Covid-19 means artists need help more than ever to bridge the gap from ‘emerging’ to ‘established’, and we are committed to contributing to that journey.”

Stuart Worden, principal of The BRIT School, said: “It is fantastic to be working with a partner who regards the arts so highly, especially in these challenging times. RBC’s commitment to emerging talent is extremely forward thinking and we are excited to be working with them on this programme. It has been an incredibly disruptive time for arts and education, and the importance of nurturing young people’s creative ideas and imagination is vital as it impacts on all areas of life and work.

"With continued and growing pressures on the School’s funding, support from RBC is essential to ensure The BRIT School can continue to invest in the broad creative vocational education, which is free, for the 1,400 students who come from all social backgrounds. RBC’s support will make a huge difference and help to #keepBRITspecial for the next generation of young creative minds.”

PHOTO: Fiona Whyte