BRIT School students for YouTube livestream

Performances from BRIT School students are to be streamed live on YouTube for the first time.

The BRIT School, led by principal Stuart Worden (pictured), has partnered with YouTube to broadcast its final year students performing The Music Of Motown on December 16 and 17, with support from Motown Records UK. The newly-formed label will contribute to the school’s #keepBRITspecial fundraising campaign.

Tickets for the show, which will feature the music of a range of acts including Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder, are available via Dice, priced at £5.15.

The shows would usually take place before a live audience, and BRIT School students have spoken about the plans to broadcast online. “Although you can’t gauge the audience reaction, it is exciting as you don’t know who is watching you”, said drummer and Year 12 music student Sacha Harlan. Music student Emily Tran added: “There is no judgment and you can just do your performance.”

Year 13 music students Andy Reid and Flora Jones are part of groups of 5-10 students playing on each song across a 25-track setlist.

Jones said: “It will be liberating and we will be less self-conscious than in front of a live audience. We are going to have fun putting on a show and we will be giving it lots of energy.”

The students have been rehearsing in the Nile Rodgers Music Suite for seven weeks and a camera rehearsal is taking place inside the school’s Obie Theatre.

Production Arts student Will Ford said: “Every show is a stepping stone, but this will be the way forward for showcasing our work in the future.”