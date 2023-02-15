Your site will load in 16 seconds
BRIT winners Wet Leg close in on albums Top 20

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Feb 15th 2023 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Wet Leg could be heading back to the Top 20 following their BRIT Awards success.

The duo topped the charts last year with their self-titled debut, released via Domino, and the record has 2,168 sales so far this week, with an even split across physical, downloads and streaming (878, 492 and 798 sales respectively). Chaise Longue, which they performed on the night, is also heading back into the ...

