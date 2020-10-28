The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You is in with a shout of becoming the year’s fastest-selling album so far.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica opened with 52,907 sales back in June, and Springsteen’s new record has 45,232 sales with two days to go.

Behind it, four fellow new entries make up the Top 5. Former Music Week cover stars Gorillaz are at No.2 with Song Machine Season One – Strange Timez (13,641 sales), ...