Bruce Springsteen to win Ivors Academy Fellowship award

Bruce Springsteen is to become Academy Fellow at the Ivors this year.

The Ivors Academy will present the award at this year’s ceremony on May 23, with Springsteen to become the first international songwriter to be inducted into the Fellowship.

Bruce Springsteen said: “I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy added: “There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship. Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories. The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft.”

Springsteen, who has won 20 Grammys and sold more than 140 million records worldwide, will become the twenty-seventh Fellow of the Academy, joining Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading and last year’s winner Sting, who starred on Music Week's digital cover at the time.

A limited edition vinyl of The Best of Bruce Springsteen in Jersey Devil Red is on sale via Amazon to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, this year’s nominees will be announced on April 23, with the winners to be revealed at the ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.