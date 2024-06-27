BSI Merch opens Tokyo office

BSI Merch has announced the opening of a new office in Tokyo, marking a significant expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.

This initiative further supports BSI Merch's growth strategy and focuses primarily on e-commerce, merchandise supply, tour support, audio (CD and vinyl) sales, gig ticketing and super fan engagement services.

Charlie Simmonds will lead the Tokyo operations, reporting directly to CEO Andy Allen. Simmonds’ industry experience includes work with artists such as Billie Eilish, Scorpions and Sticky Fingers, as well as events like New York Comic Con, 2000 Trees Festival, ArcTanGent Festival and Signature Brew.

The new Tokyo office will provide a comprehensive suite of artist services as part of its move towards a fully integrated, global offering.

Andy Allen, CEO of BSI Merch, said: “Opening a dedicated office in Tokyo marks an ambitious expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. By focusing on e-commerce and localising our services, we aim to deliver world-class support and grow our presence in this key market.

“Charlie Simmonds’ expertise will complement BSI’s international experience, providing a full range of exceptional services to our new and existing clients.”