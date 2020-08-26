Your site will load in 16 seconds
BTS aim for highest ever UK singles chart finish

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Aug 26th 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and BTS could be heading for a Top 3 singles chart finish.

The K-Pop stars have sold 32,566 copies of Dynamite so far this week, with streaming data for Tuesday yet to be counted. Ahead of them, Joel Corry & MNEK’s Head & Heart has 38,720 sales and Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP has 35,003. Headie One is targeting his highest chart debut to date, with Ain’t It Different ...

