The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and BTS are pulling away at the top of the albums chart with Map Of The Soul – 7.

The record has 34,020 sales for the week so far and is in line to eclipse its predecessor, Map Of The Soul – Persona, which sold 26,498 copies in its first week in April last year.

At No.2, Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man has 11,348 sales. Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish ...