Burna Boy heads up the albums charts with new record I Told Them

by
Wednesday, Aug 30th 2023 at 5:45PM

Burna Boy is the frontrunner in the albums chart this week with his new album I Told Them. With 6,766 total sales so far this week, the record has accumulated 4,495 sales from streams, 4,136 from its physical release and 135 from downloads.

Claire Richards’ Euphoria (7,649 sales) sits in second place, whilst Alice Cooper’s Road (4,563 sales), The Weeknd’s The Highlights (4,004 sales) and Ashnikko’s Weedkiller (3,756 sales) round off the Top 5. 

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo has moved ...

