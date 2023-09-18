Your site will load in 16 seconds
Busted enter the albums chart at No.1 with Greatest Hits 2.0

by
Monday, Sep 18th 2023

Busted have entered the albums chart at No.1 with their new best of compilation album, Greatest Hits 2.0. 

With 18,344 sales so far this week, Greatest Hits 2.0 has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 15,063 units. The record has 2,214 sales from downloads and 1,067 sales from streams. 

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts follows behind with 8,094 sales, whilst Mitski’s The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We (4,200 sales), Corey Taylor’s CMF2 (3,433 sales) and ...

