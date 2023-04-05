Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding could be on the way to finish at No.1 this week with their new release Miracle.

The track marks the third collaboration between the Harris and Goulding after their work together on I Need Your Love (2013) and Outside (2014), and it’s already their highest charting yet. With a total of 30,716 sales so far this week, it could become their first No.1. Miley Cyrus’ Flowers (28,731 sales) and Ed Sheeran’s Eyes Closed (24,622 sales) ...